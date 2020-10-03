Cal Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Cal Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season California Cal Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 23 minutes ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 23 minutes ago Cal football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season Cal Football Schedule 2020 Nov. 7 Washington Nov. 14 at Arizona State Nov. 21 at Oregon State Nov. 27 Stanford Dec. 5 Oregon Dec. 11 at Washington State Missed: Arizona, Colorado, UCLA, USC, Utah Cal football game schedule, Cal football game schedule 2020, Cal football schedule, Cal football schedule 2020, Cal football schedule 2020 analysis, Cal football schedule game times, Cal football schedule prediction, Cal football schedule record, Cal football schedule results, Cal football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, California, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences shares share tweet pin sms send email