BYU vs WKU Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs WKU prediction and game preview.

BYU vs WKU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 10:15

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

Network: ESPN

BYU (6-0) vs WKU (2-4) Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

The defense has been a relative plus, especially against the decent passing teams.

The Hilltoppers gave up three touchdown passes in the opener to Louisville, and that’s been about it, allowing two scores in the last five games. The picks aren’t there, but quarterbacks are only hitting 58% of their tries with teams not hitting 200 yards in four of the last five games.

Can the Hilltoppers hold up on the lines? They have the upside to at least not get beaten up, and the defense overall has been good enough to win with, but …

Why BYU Will Win

It’s a broken record if you’ve read the stuff about WKU so far in 2020, but this team just … doesn’t … score.

The 24 points in the loss to Liberty was the high so far, and it hasn’t scored more than 21 against anyone else or 14 in any of the last three games. The O just doesn’t go anywhere.

BYU’s offense continues to be a machine. Zach Wilson might not be the best quarterback in college football, but he’s hitting 78% of his passes with 16 touchdowns, one pick – it came in the opener – and six rushing scores. He’s been brilliant, and it’s not going to take too many scoring drives to put this away.

What’s Going To Happen

This was supposed to be one of the more interesting games on the BYU schedule …

Nope.

WKU really does have a good D, but it doesn’t get a lick of support from the offense scoring-wise. BYU won’t obliterate the punchless Hilltoppers until late, but it won’t have to sweat too much, if at all.

BYU vs WKU Prediction, Line

BYU 41, WKU 14

BYU -28.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

