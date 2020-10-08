BYU vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

BYU Cougars vs UTSA Roadrunners prediction and game preview.

BYU Cougars vs UTSA Roadrunners Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

Network: ESPN2

BYU (3-0) vs UTSA (3-1) Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

The Roadrunners have found an offense helped out by a defense that’s taking the ball away in bunches. They lead Conference USA – and are third in the nation – in takeaways, with it all starting from a defensive front that’s doing a great job of generating pressure and getting into the backfield.

Can UTSA hold up against the BYU running game? It allowed over 200 yards on the ground to UAB, and it’ll give up a few gashes here and there, but it’ll also come up with a big stop and play when needed. However …

Why BYU Will Win

BYU has been beyond dominant.

Navy, Troy, and Louisiana Tech might not be SEC teams, but they’re all bowl-caliber programs that got ripped to shreds by a Cougar tam that’s doing everything right.

It’s not screwing up – BYU leads the nation with the fewest penalties – the pass defense is among the best in the nation, and the offense is the most efficient in college football. QB Zach Wilson has hit 85% of his passes for 949 yards and six touchdowns with one pick, and he ran for five touchdowns.

Add that with the power ground game, and it’s all working.

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA is playing well, and it’s going to be competitive throughout the Conference USA season, but it’s about to get thrown into the wood-chipper. BYU has played better than anyone in the nation over the first three games, and the great production on the lines will lead the way to yet another blowout.

BYU Cougars vs UTSA Roadrunners Prediction, Line

BYU 52, UTSA 13

BYU -34.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

