BYU vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs Texas State prediction and game preview.

BYU vs Texas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 10:15 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo UT

Network: ESPN

BYU (5-0) vs Texas State (1-5) Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

The passing game is good enough to keep up.

It’s not going to bomb away like Houston did last week, but it’ll be able to push past 250 yards and around 300 against a Cougar secondary that gets hit hard by teams trying to keep up.

For all of the good things BYU does, it has allowed more yards in each successive game, stopping Navy with 149 yards and moving up from there to last week’s 438 total yard day against Houston. Texas State has the firepower to potentially keep that going, but …

Why BYU Will Win

An argument can be made that Zach Wilson is the best quarterback in college football so far not named Trevor Lawrence.

Wilson is hitting 79% of his passes for 1,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and a pick, and he ran for six touchdowns. Texas State doesn’t have the defense that can hold up against what Wilson and the BYU are bringing.

Yes, the Texas State offense is going to be dangerous, but the offensive line is having way too many problems against defenses that can get into the backfield, and BYU is great at that.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State is going to bring the offense, but the D is going to get torched. It’s an active team that gets around the ball and held up well in close losses to SMU and Boston College, but this is the program’s fifth road game in a row. It’ll show.

BYU vs Texas State Prediction, Line

BYU 41, Texas State 20

BYU -28.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

