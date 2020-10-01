BYU vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview

BYU Cougars vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs prediction and game preview.

BYU (2-0) vs Louisiana Tech (2-0) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Louisiana Tech very, very quietly cranked up the offense over the first two games.

It took a bit to get the season going, and the running game wasn’t great against Southern Miss, but QB Luke Anthony has been strong with 463 yards and eight scores as the new main man for the offense.

He’s been spreading the ball around with Smoke Harris a good midrange target, Adrian Hardy making things happen deep, and a good rotation of backs are there to do enough to finally give the BYU defense something to deal with.

The defensive front has been strong so far against the run, but …

Why BYU Will Win

Clemson? Nah. Mississippi State? Nope. Miami? Please.

No one has played better over its first two games of the 2020 season than the BYU Cougars. Granted, beating up Navy and Troy might not be anything amazing, but winning by a combined score of 103-10 with an unstoppable offense and brick wall of a D is what you’re supposed to do against the inferior.

What’s not working? The quarterbacks have combined to his 79% of their passes – including a 472-yard day against Troy – and they’re still not the strongest part of the attack.

The BYU ground game is crushing it so far, and that’s the main problem for Louisiana Tech. The Bulldog lines are okay, but the Cougar fronts have been incredible.

What’s Going To Happen

BYU has been a steamroller. This might be a step up in competition considering Navy didn’t look quite right to start things out, but the Cougars appear to have the attitude and the toughness to come up with another big performance at home.

Louisiana Tech will score early and should make this interesting for a while, but it’ll get worn down by the BYU lines as the game goes on.

BYU vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

BYU 41, Louisiana Tech 20

