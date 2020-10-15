BYU vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs Houston prediction and game preview.

BYU vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 16

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN

BYU (4-0) vs Houston (1-0) Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

Zach Wilson has been special.

The BYU junior quarterback is hitting 81% of his passes for over 300 yards per game with two scores in every game to go along with six rushing touchdowns. He’s bombing away deep, he’s keeping everything moving, and he’s putting together – at least so far – one of the most efficient passing seasons in the history of college football.

The Houston secondary might have been strong against Tulane, but that’s because it didn’t get thrown on enough to matter.

It was just one game, but the UH Cougars turned it over five times against the Green Wave, partly because there was a ton of pressure into the backfield. The BYU Cougars are great at getting to the quarterback.

Why Houston Will Win

The BYU pass defense had its problems against the UTSA offense last week. It was a close 27-20 Cougar win, the defense did a solid job all the way around, and the offense was good – but the 470 yards were the fewest the team came up with in the first four games.

The Houston offense was clicking with the passing game right out of the gate against Tulane.

Yes, the Houston offense wasn’t totally sharp, and yes, it turned the ball over five times, but put it this way. The Cougars were -5 in turnover margin and they still won by 18 points.

There’s a whole lot of explosion and a whole lot of offensive pop to keep up if the BYU offense gets hot right away.

What’s Going To Happen

The Cougars will win.

A million apologies for that.

Houston will push the relatively untested BYU secondary around just enough to make this a fun firefight, but when needed, the BYU running game will take over.

Wilson is playing too well, the lines are playing too well, and this is the game BYU has been waiting for to make a relative splash in an already strong start to the season. It’ll be sharp.

BYU vs Houston Prediction, Line

BYU 38, Houston 31

BYU -5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

