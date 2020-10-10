Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, October 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: CBS

Buffalo Bills (4-0) vs Tennessee Titans (3-0) Game Preview

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

The Buffalo offense continues to march on with Josh Allen right there in the mix for quarter-season MVP. However, last week the Bills showed the could win when the O wasn’t dominating, getting Las Vegas despite having its worst offensive day of the season. The Tennessee secondary hasn’t been anything special, the run defense has been worse, and Buffalo should take advantage of all of it.

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Try running against the Bills and the success will usually follow. The problem is getting in the attempts. Buffalo games gets into shootouts so quickly that teams get out of their offensive set as soon as things start to get crazy. The Rams were able to hammer away, and Last Vegas was able to get a little bit going before going back to the passing attack to try making things happen. Tennessee – in this weirdest of weeks – have to start hammering from the start with …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Henry is coming off a week off. Last year, he put up games of 159 and 116 yards after his off weeks. For the Bills defense, a road game against a fresh-legged Henry coming on the heels of a long trip out to Las Vegas is a tall order – he’s way overdue for a massive performance. He’s been good so far, but not as special as expected.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee has been able to find away to get through adversity time and again during games and now off the field. Buffalo has more weapons, it’s more diverse, and it has the downfield passing game that should hit the Titan secondary hard.

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Tennessee 30

Buffalo -6.5, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2 (the line hasn’t settled yet)

Must See Rating: 4.5

