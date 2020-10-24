Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: CBS

Buffalo Bills (4-2) vs New York Jets (0-6) Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The New York Jets don’t have any semblance of a passing game. It didn’t matter if it was Joe Flacco or if it’s Sam Darnold, the Jets haven’t thrown for more than 200 yards since the opener against the Bills, and they only threw for 202.

The Bills didn’t quite have the offensive machine rolling yet in the opener, but in this, just get up early, and the NFL’s second-worst offense won’t have the ability to to keep up.

Why New York Will Win

Buffalo has stalled all of a sudden. The running game isn’t going like it should – it hasn’t hit 100 yards in any of the last three games – and Josh Allen hasn’t been able to make up for it through the air.

The team has just been … off. Playing Tennessee and Kansas City will do that, but the offense didn’t work against Las Vegas or Tennessee on the road, and it totally stalled against KC. The Jets have to keep this low scoring and the game in range.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Devin Singletary, Buffalo

The Bills are coming off their worst offensive performance of the year, and getting everything back starts with getting the ground game going. Getting back Zack Moss will help, and Josh Allen has to run more, but Singletary needs more work. He only has one touchdown and hasn’t hit 75 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

The Jets might be a punching bag, but they’ll play tough. They’ll hang around for a half, and then the Bills will finally break through with a few big pass plays to open it up. Buffalo will win by double-digits – because the Jets have yet to come closer than ten points of anyone by Denver – but it won’t be a total wipeout until late.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, New York Jets 17

Buffalo -10.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

