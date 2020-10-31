Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Buffalo Bills (5-2) vs New England Patriots (2-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Buffalo Will Win

New England’s offense has gone bye-bye.

It’s not just that the team has lost three straight and four in the last five, it’s that the passing game is non-existent, the rushing attack hasn’t made up for it, and Cam Newton has been absolutely awful.

Buffalo doesn’t have the running game to grind out the clock, but it’s able to control the tempo and control games with third down conversion after third down conversion. Make the Patriots press and they can’t do it.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why New England Will Win

Buffalo hasn’t been all that hot on doing the offense thing either.

The Bills haven’t been quite right since the schedule got funky, the running backs aren’t going anywhere, and the team failed to hit 100 rushing yards in four of the seven games.

New England might have a whole slew of issues, but it really is able to run well enough to at least count on grinding it a bit, and Buffalo’s run defense has had a few issues over the last few games.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Cam Newton, New England

Is he really going to get benched? Outside of the monster passing game against Seattle back in Week 2, he has not broken 200 yards passing. If he’s not running he isn’t producing. This is the week that could make-or-break his fantasy viability.

What’s Going To Happen

Things aren’t going well when you only beat the Jets 18-10, but at least the Bills won.

Things aren’t going well when you get rocked 33-6 at home by San Francisco, but that New England performance seems like an outlier.

Who wants to turn the ball over the least? Buffalo’s D has taken it away twice in four games, New England has turned it over 11 times in the last three games.

Buffalo will get the takeaways and capitalize.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

Buffalo 20, New England 17

Bet on Buffalo vs New England with BetMGM

Buffalo -4, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule