Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS

Buffalo Bills (3-0) vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bills have the offensive balance the Raiders haven’t seen yet, at least if you throw in the downfield passing game.

Drew Brees was able to throw for 312 yards in the 34-24 Raider win, but there wasn’t much of anything happening from the wide receivers. He come the Bills and a corps that’s lighting it up in Josh Allen’s breakthrough season – the field about to be stretched like the Raiders would like to do themselves.

Buffalo games have been shootouts – teams have stopped running at times – but the run defense really has been just that good.

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Yeah, the Bills looked great against the Jets and Dolphins. They got past the Rams, but they needed almost suffered a total collapse after getting bombed on late.

Los Angeles was able to run on Buffalo like New York and Miami couldn’t, and now the Las Vegas ground game gets to eat. The Raiders have been tough on the ground when needed, Derek Carr isn’t throwing picks, and the O should be able to control the clock when needed to keep Allen on the sidelines.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas

Carr isn’t even on the radar when it comes to discussions of the top quarterbacks – especially when guys like Allen are putting up astronomical numbers – but the veteran has settled in. Very, very quietly, Carr has been rock-solid, hitting 74% of his passes for over 260 yards in every game with no picks and six touchdown passes, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Raiders keep up the pace?

The Vegas D hasn’t exactly been air-tight, and now it’s going up against a machine. However, Buffalo will finally have to go on the road to deal with a decent team that’s going to get physical.

Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 31, Buffalo 27

Buffalo -3, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: ANYTHING else

1: THAT debate