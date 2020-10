Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 5

The College Football News bowl projections, and the predictions for the College Football Playoff after Week 5.

The RedBox (Big Ten vs. Pac-12) isn’t going on this year, and the SoFi Hawaii (Mountain West vs. AAC or C-USA) and the Bahamas (C-USA vs. MAC) just announced they’re not playing their respective bowls due to travel issues.

The NCAA recommendation is that records won’t matter for bowl eligibility this year. That means every bowl can fill in their contracted bowl tie-ins, and everyone who gets remotely close can get a bowl appearance.

So keeping in mind that records likely won’t matter …

– New Year’s Six Bowl Projections

– College Football Playoff Predictions

2020-2021 Bowl Projections: Week 5

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

ESPN, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Texas vs. Texas A&M

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

ESPN, Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs. Tennessee

Cactus Bowl

ESPN, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs. Indiana

Camellia Bowl

ESPN, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs. Troy

Cheez-It Bowl

ESPN, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Miami vs. Iowa State

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

ESPN, Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC

Bowl Projection: Temple vs. Florida Atlantic

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

ESPN, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs. Minnesota

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

ESPN, Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs. Boise State

FBS Mortgage Cure Bowl

CBS Sports Network, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs. Arkansas State

Fenway Bowl

ESPN, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Bowl Projection: Boston College vs. Tulane

Gasparillia Bowl

ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or SEC

Bowl Projection: UCF vs. Ole Miss

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. MWC

Bowl Projection: Stanford vs. Air Force

LendingTree Bowl

ESPN, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs. Appalachian State

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

ESPN, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs Group of 5

Bowl Projection: TCU vs. SMU

Military Bowl

ESPN, Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Bowl Projection: Virginia vs. Navy

Mistubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

ESPN, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Utah vs. Mississippi State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

ESPN, Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: USF vs. Coastal Carolina

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

ESPN, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs. Nebraska

New Mexico Bowl

ESPN, Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC

Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

CBS Sports Network, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. MW

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs. San Diego State

Outback Bowl

ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. LSU

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

ESPN, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt Champion (if available)

Bowl Projection: Marshall vs. Louisiana

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

ESPN, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Army vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Army vs. Cal

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

FOX, SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs. Washington

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

ESPN, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12

Bowl Projection: Houston vs. Kansas State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

ESPN, EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

ESPN, Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs. Arkansas

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

CBS, Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs. Arizona State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

ESPN, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Northwestern vs. South Carolina

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

ESPN, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC or MWC

Bowl Projection: UAB vs. Fresno State

Valero Alamo Bowl

ESPN, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs. Oregon

VRBO Citrus Bowl

ESPN, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Normal Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Auburn

