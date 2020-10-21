Boston College vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs Georgia Tech prediction and game preview.

Boston College vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Network: ACC Network

Boston College (3-2) vs Georgia Tech (2-3) Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Blow off the 73-7 loss to Clemson – bad day.

The Yellow Jackets are still trying to work out the kinks as a team that seems like it’s not used to actually having a passing game. However, for the most part, it’s been working.

The defense is great at coming up with takeaways – generating 11 so far – and the offensive line is doing a nice job protecting the backfield and that time is allowing Jeff Sims to hit his deep throws.

Boston College doesn’t have a running game, and that lack of balance is showing. Throwing for over 300 yards a game is nice, but not being able to get past the 90-yard rushing mark is an issue, but …

Why Boston College Will Win

Georgia Tech isn’t controlling the clock at all.

Back in the day, the Yellow Jackets ran first, ran only, and owned the ball for over 35 minutes per game. Now they can’t convert third down tries, they’re relying too much on hitting the home run with the passing game, and it’s taxing the defense.

Giving up 500 yards through the air against Clemson will skew the stats, but the pass defense is getting hit hard by everyone who wants to give it a shot. Yeah, BC only throws it, but this is the team to do that against.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not quite fair to call both teams flaky, but neither one has been consistent. Boston College is coming off a tough performance against Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech is coming off a tougher performance against Clemson, but the Eagle passing game will be stronger this week than the Yellow Jacket running game.

Boston College vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Boston College 30, Georgia Tech 26

Boston College -3, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

