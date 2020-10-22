Boise State vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs Utah State prediction and game preview.

Boise State vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boise State (0-0) vs Utah State (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Utah State Will Win

Can the Utah State defensive front get into the backfield from the start? The Boise State offense line isn’t going to be bad, but it has to undergo an overhaul after losing four starters and not having any tune-up time. The Bronco defensive front has to make several changes, too.

Utah State’s offensive line should be among the best in the Mountain West. It’s loaded with veterans, the running game will be good, and Utah transfer Jason Shelley is a strong replacement for Jordan Love at quarterback.

Head coach Gary Andersen has a solid team in place, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Boise State Will Win

The Utah State defensive front wasn’t quite good enough last year, it struggled against the run, and now it loses a whole lot of key parts.

Yeah, the Boise State offensive line is all but starting over, but RB George Halani should be in for a big game, and QB Hank Bachmeier has a good enough receiving corps to push the Aggie secondary.

The Utah State pass defense wasn’t good enough last year – and should be a bit of a concern early on – to overcome the new parts up front.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Boise State will take over in the second half.

Utah State will be good. It won’t make a whole slew of mistakes, and the offense will keep up the pace for a while, but the Boise State defensive front will take over as the game goes on.

– College Football Predictions, Schedule, Week 8

Boise State vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Boise State 34, Utah State 23

Bet on Boise State vs Utah State with BetMGM

Boise State -17, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?