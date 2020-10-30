Boise State vs Air Force Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs Air Force prediction and game preview.

Boise State vs Air Force Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Spring, CO

Network: CBS Sports Network

Boise State (1-0) vs Air Force (1-1) Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

The Broncos were fantastic in the 42-13 win over Utah State. Everything clicked from the start on both sides of the ball, getting up 28-0 at halftime and cruising from there.

Hank Bacnhmeier needed a moment to warm up, and then he threw for 268 yards and three scores. The running game burst out yards in chunks, and most most importantly for this game, the run defense was a rock. Utah State came up with one decent run, and that was about it.

The Aggies ran for just 111 yards and fewer than three yards per carry, and now the Bronco run defense gets to fully focus on an Air Force offense that ran for 206 yards against San Jose State, and it wasn’t enough.

The Spartans shut down the Falcons until it was way too late. Boise State’s run defense should work even better.

Why Air Force Will Win

The San Jose State game was … odd.

No, Air Force didn’t control the action like it should’ve, but the defense did a great job overall, the run defense didn’t let the Spartans go anywhere, and the secondary only gave up one big play.

Boise State was as close to flawless as possible against Utah State, but Air Force and the offense have the ability to turn it on and roll up the yards in chunks. It’s there – it ran for 369 yards in a dominant performance against Navy – but it has to be just a bit sharper.

There were plays against San Jose State that came close to breaking free, and the team was good on third downs. It starts with hammering away with FB Timothy Jackson. Get him going, and everything else will start to work.

What’s Going To Happen

Air Force will be far better than it was against San Jose State, but the Boise State defensive front will hold firm for most of the game.

Most of it.

The Falcons will come up with enough scoring drives to keep this a fight, but Bachmeier will be too accurate and too consistent with no Air Force pass rush to worry about.

Boise State vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Boise State 30, Air Force 17

Boise State -14, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

