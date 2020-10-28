Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 4-3, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 2-5
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Friday, October 30
Minnesota at Maryland
7:30 ESPN
Line: Minnesota -19.5, o/u: 60.5
Saturday, October 31
Michigan State at Michigan
12:00 FOX
Line: Michigan -24.5, o/u: 53
Purdue at Illinois
12:00 BTN
Line: Purdue -7, o/u: 59
Wisconsin at Nebraska
3:30 FS1
Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 48.5
Indiana at Rutgers
3:30 BTN
Line: Indiana -12, o/u: 52.5
Northwestern at Iowa
3:30 ESPN
Line: Iowa -2.5, o/u: 45.5
Ohio State at Penn State
7:30 ABC
Line: Ohio State -11.5, o/u: 52.5