Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

By October 27, 2020 7:39 pm

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 4-3, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 2-5

Friday, October 30

Minnesota at Maryland

7:30 ESPN
Line: Minnesota -19.5, o/u: 60.5

Saturday, October 31

Michigan State at Michigan

12:00 FOX
Line: Michigan -24.5, o/u: 53

Purdue at Illinois

12:00 BTN
Line: Purdue -7, o/u: 59

Wisconsin at Nebraska

3:30 FS1
Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 48.5

Indiana at Rutgers

3:30 BTN
Line: Indiana -12, o/u: 52.5

Northwestern at Iowa

3:30 ESPN
Line: Iowa -2.5, o/u: 45.5

Ohio State at Penn State

7:30 ABC
Line: Ohio State -11.5, o/u: 52.5

