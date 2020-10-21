Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

By CollegeFootballNews.com | October 20, 2020 10:33 pm

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Friday, October 23

8:00 BTN

Line: Wisconsin -20, o/u: 51

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 24

12:00 FOX

Line: Ohio State -26, o/u: 67

– Bet on this at BetMGM

12:00 BTN

Line: Michigan State -13, o/u: 46

– Bet on this at BetMGM

12:00 BTN

Line: Penn State -6.5, o/u: 58

– Bet on this at BetMGM

3:30 BTN

Line: Iowa -3, o/u: 52

– Bet on this at BetMGM

7:30 ABC

Line: Michigan -3, o/u: 55

– Bet on this at BetMGM

7:30 BTN

Line: Northwestern -11, o/u: 52.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM