Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten

By October 20, 2020 10:33 pm

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Friday, October 23

Illinois at Wisconsin

8:00 BTN
Line: Wisconsin -20, o/u: 51
Saturday, October 24

Nebraska at Ohio State

12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -26, o/u: 67
Rutgers at Michigan State

12:00 BTN
Line: Michigan State -13, o/u: 46
Penn State at Indiana

12:00 BTN
Line: Penn State -6.5, o/u: 58
Iowa at Purdue

3:30 BTN
Line: Iowa -3, o/u: 52
Michigan at Minnesota

7:30 ABC
Line: Michigan -3, o/u: 55
Maryland at Northwestern

7:30 BTN
Line: Northwestern -11, o/u: 52.5
