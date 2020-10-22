Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Fearless Predictions

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

By October 22, 2020 1:30 am

By |

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 13-10, ATS: 11-8-1, Point Total: 9-6

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Saturday, October 24

Kansas at Kansas State

12:00 FS1
Line: Kansas State -19.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Oklahoma at TCU

12:00 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 62
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

3:30 FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 54
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Baylor at Texas

3:30 ESPN
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

West Virginia at Texas Tech

5:30 ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 55.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , Baylor, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, News, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Schedules, TCU, Teams Conferences, Texas, Texas Tech, Week 8, West Virginia

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home