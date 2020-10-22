Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 13-10, ATS: 11-8-1, Point Total: 9-6
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Saturday, October 24
Kansas at Kansas State
12:00 FS1
Line: Kansas State -19.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Oklahoma at TCU
12:00 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 62
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
3:30 FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 54
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Baylor at Texas
3:30 ESPN
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
West Virginia at Texas Tech
5:30 ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 55.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM