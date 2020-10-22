Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

By CollegeFootballNews.com | October 22, 2020 1:30 am

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 13-10, ATS: 11-8-1, Point Total: 9-6

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Saturday, October 24

12:00 FS1

Line: Kansas State -19.5, o/u: 50.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

12:00 ABC

Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 62

– Bet on this at BetMGM

3:30 FOX

Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 54

– Bet on this at BetMGM

3:30 ESPN

Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 61.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

5:30 ESPN2

Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 55.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM