Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 11-8, ATS: 10-6, Point Total: 12-4

Oklahoma vs. Texas

12:00 FOX
Line: Oklahoma -2, o/u: 72.5
Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma 34
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas Tech at Iowa State

3:30 ABC
Line: Iowa State -13, o/u: 64.5
Prediction: Iowa State 37, Texas Tech 31
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Kansas State at TCU

4:00 FOX
Line: TCU -9, o/u: 50.5
Prediction: TCU 34, Kansas State 30
– Bet on this at BetMGM

