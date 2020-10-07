Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 11-8, ATS: 10-6, Point Total: 12-4
Oklahoma vs. Texas
12:00 FOX
Line: Oklahoma -2, o/u: 72.5
Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma 34
Texas Tech at Iowa State
3:30 ABC
Line: Iowa State -13, o/u: 64.5
Prediction: Iowa State 37, Texas Tech 31
Kansas State at TCU
4:00 FOX
Line: TCU -9, o/u: 50.5
Prediction: TCU 34, Kansas State 30
