Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 11-8, ATS: 10-6, Point Total: 12-4

12:00 FOX

Line: Oklahoma -2, o/u: 72.5

Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma 34

– Bet on this at BetMGM

3:30 ABC

Line: Iowa State -13, o/u: 64.5

Prediction: Iowa State 37, Texas Tech 31

– Bet on this at BetMGM

4:00 FOX

Line: TCU -9, o/u: 50.5

Prediction: TCU 34, Kansas State 30

– Bet on this at BetMGM