Bengals vs Jaguars Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Bengals vs Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: CBS

Bengals (0-2-1) vs Jaguars (1-2) Game Preview

Why Bengals Will Win

The defense hasn’t been that bad so far.

The defensive front hasn’t been a killer – especially against the run – but it’s been okay outside of the loss to Cleveland, the secondary has held up reasonably well, and overall, for a team that had so many issues last year, there’s hope.

Throw in that Joe Burrow is playing far better than a rookie in his third game should, and the mix is there to get by a Jaguar team that fell flat against Miami last week. As long as the O isn’t turning the ball over in bunches – the Jaguars aren’t forcing takeaways – it’ll be close.

Why Jaguars Will Win

The offense had an off game against a Miami team that came out reasonably sharp – blow it off.

Jacksonville has been able to get through the personnel changes and issues to put together a good offense around Gardner Minshew and the passing game that’s pushing the ball well down the field. It’s equipped to get into a shootout if Burrow gets hot.

On the other side, Cincinnati isn’t doing anything with its ground game. For all the good thing Burrow is doing, there are a whole lot of dinks and dunks – there’s no real worry down the field.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB James Robinson, Jacksonville

He’s growing into a real fantasy star. In a running back-starved fantasy season, Robinson has grown into a reliable producer with two touchdowns against Miami after getting into the end zone against Tennessee. This is the week to gash against the league’s second-worst run defense.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati is on the verge of breaking through, but it just can’t seem to make it all happen. With the extra rest, Jacksonville will get back to the form of the previous two games with the ground game taking all the pressure off of Minshew.

Bengals vs Jaguars Prediction, Line

Jacksonville 30, Cincinnati 27

Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

