Bears vs Colts Prediction, Game Preview

Chicago Bears vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Bears vs Colts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Chicago Bears (3-0) vs Indianapolis Colts (2-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why the Colts Will Win

The defense has been fantastic.

It helps to play the Jets along the way, but the Colts lead the NFL in pass defense, it’s picking off a ton of passes and coming up with big stops, and it’s generating enough of a pass rush to be a problem.

The offense is owning the tempo – even if the explosion isn’t quite there yet – and overall, the team might have the exact right mix to give the flaky Bears – who have yet to run for a score – a few problems.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why the Bears Will Win

Indianapolis doesn’t really like to score.

Oh sure, the 26-7 win over the Jets wasn’t a problem, but again, that’s the Jets. Phil Rivers isn’t hitting enough big plays, the third down conversions aren’t there – even though the team is able to control the clock – and there’s not a whole lot to worry about for a Bear pass defense that’s been terrific when it has had to be.

And now the team finally figured out what everyone knew at quarterback …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Nick Foles, Chicago

Don’t expect fireworks from the veteran, but that’s okay. He doesn’t have to be Patrick Mahomes, he just has to give the Chicago quarterback play a level of steady competence that’s been missing for far too long. The Indy D won’t give up much, but as long as Foles is able to not make mistakes and run the offense with a good pace, he’ll be doing his job.

What’s Going To Happen

Chicago should’ve and could’ve been 0-3, but it has found a way to keep getting the job done. Watch out for a renewed energy for a Bear team waiting for a new answer at quarterback, and expect the defense to hold down Jonathan Taylor and a Colt running game that has to work well to win.

Bears vs Colts Prediction, Line

Chicago 23, Indianapolis 20

Bet on Bears vs Colts with BetMGM

Indianapolis -2.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: ANYTHING else

1: THAT debate