Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: CBS

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) vs Washington Football Team (1-2) Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

It was a rough night against Kansas City in the 34-20 loss, but that might not be such a bad thing for a team that coasted over the first few weeks.

This is still a loaded team full of talent, the offense has the ability to tear off rushing yards per chunks, and this week, it should always have the ball.

Washington doesn’t have a whole lot of a running game, and it shows – no one in the NFL averages fewer yards per drive. The Football Team’s running game hasn’t cracked 120 yards, and it won’t this week, either.

Why Washington Will Win

Just how down is Baltimore after the loss to KC? Physically, dropping the date on Monday night hurts, but there’s some adjusting to do now after two great games.

Washington’s secondary isn’t getting roasted deep too often, and the defense is doing an okay job of getting off the field. Baltimore was frustrated against KC, and it should have a few misfires early on this week, too. The Washington O needs the help.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington

He’s got too much speed to only be averaging 4.5 yards per carry. That’s not bad, but he’s not a workhorse, and the big yards haven’t been there yet. He’s also not being used as a receiver – he could be a wideout if needed – with just six catches that didn’t go anywhere. However, he has scored in each of the last two weeks on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

Baltimore will get its groove back by blasting away. The running game will get to well over 150 yards, and overall the O won’t turn the ball over enough for the Football Team to pull this off.

Washington has given the ball away seven times in the last two weeks. Baltimore will come up with at least two takeaways.

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Baltimore 31, Washington 13

Baltimore -14, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

