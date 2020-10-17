Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baltimore (4-1) vs Philadelphia (1-3-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

The Eagles don’t have the downfield passing game to throw any sort of a scare into the Baltimore secondary. Carson Wentz might be a baller of a quarterback, but the Eagle offense has yet to hit 250 passing yards and again, there aren’t enough big plays.

The Ravens haven’t been amazing at stopping good passers or top offenses, but as long as their own running game is rolling and the pressure is on Philadelphia to push the attack, the turnovers will come.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

The Eagles have a whole lot of problems, but the secondary is able to hold down passing games from bombing away. For all of the good things Baltimore does, it’s last in the NFL in passing yards – partly because it’s running the ball all the time – and the Eagles are decent at keeping opposing drives short. With an offense that can convert third down chances, Philly can control the clock and keep Lamar Jackson on the sidelines. But …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Marquise Brown, Baltimore

Can Brown be Chase Claypool? He has been mainly catching short passes, including his first TD last week, but there is nothing more that the Ravens would like to do than to re-establish Hollywood’s deep ball bona fides. Brown has been targeted at least six times in every game this year, establishing a low floor – he’s overdue for a big performance.

What’s Going To Happen

Philadelphia does a whole lot of things well except for scoring points and allowing other teams to score. The Ravens aren’t going to do anything tricky – they’re going to run like they do, they’re going to get up early like they do, and they’re going to dominate defensively again after stuffing Cincinnati last week.

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

Baltimore 31, Philadelphia 16

Bet on Baltimore vs Philadelphia with BetMGM

Baltimore -9.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)