Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Network: CBS

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) vs Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

Is Lamar Jackson going to be Lamar Jackson? He’s coming off a rough week getting past a knee injury, but he might not be the same sort of dynamic playmaker if he’s having any problems moving.

Joe Burrow has been solid so far – throwing for 300 yards in the win over Jacksonville – and he might get time. He’s been beaten up over the first four games, but Baltimore’s defense – as great as it is – doesn’t generate too much of a pass rush.

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

Start running, keep running, and don’t stop running.

The Baltimore ground game numbers crank up when Jackson is taking off, and even with his knee concerns he still might get going. The Bengals have a mediocre run defense and they have yet to recover a defensive fumble. Expect a steady dose of Raven backs. grinding it out.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Marquise Brown, Baltimore

The Bengals D doesn’t have the athletes to contend with QB Lamar Jackson running skills, but with his banged up knee, this might be the game to win through the air. It’s time for to Brown finally breaks out with his first touchdown against a depleted Bengals secondary that allowed 340 yards to Gardner Minshew last week.

What’s Going To Happen

The Baltimore defense isn’t the brick wall you might think it is. It’s been good at keeping teams from scoring, but it gives up a whole lot of yards. That will be this week’s game against the Bengals.

The Ravens will give up big yards to Burrow, but there will be a whole lot of bending without breaking. Jackson will be fine, the Baltimore offense will be fine.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Baltimore 31, Cincinnati 20

Baltimore -12.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

