Auburn vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks prediction and game preview.
Auburn vs South Carolina Broadcast
Date: Saturday, October 17
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
Network: ESPN
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Auburn (2-1) vs South Carolina (1-2) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM
Why Auburn Will Win
The Tigers aren’t screwing up.
They might not be putting a whole lot of points on the board, they’re not grinding out long drives, and they’ve got the second-worst offense in the SEC so far. But they’re not giving away easy points.
Keep your comments to yourself, Arkansas fans, about how the Tigers should have a lost fumble added to this mix, but the offense has only lost one turnover so far – an interception against Georgia.
Defensively, send the pass rushers, and keep sending them. The South Carolina offensive line has been fine for the ground game, but it’s having a rough time protecting the quarterback. But …
Why South Carolina Will Win
The Gamecocks are doing a fantastic job so far of controlling games. The defense isn’t a brick wall, but it’s outstanding on third downs – it gets off the field in a hurry – and the offense is grinding it out.
Auburn hasn’t done much to control the clock so far – the defense is struggling on third downs – while South Carolina has dominated the time of possession battle, keeping the ball for well over 34 minutes a game.
The offense might not be quite as strong as Auburn at not turning it over, but the four turnovers in three games haven’t been all that bad – Collin Hill has only thrown one pick.
– CFN Experts Picks: College Football
What’s Going To Happen
The two haven’t played since 2014 and – oddly enough – have only played 12 times in all. The last time South Carolina won this matchup?
1933.
Auburn is 1-10-1 in the series, and it’s going to keep it all going even though the offense hasn’t kicked it all in.
The Tiger running game finally started to work in the win over Arkansas, but QB Bo Nix still isn’t accurate enough. This will be a low-scoring fight with both excellent kickers taking center stage.
Time of possession and third down stops will matter, and South Carolina is better at both.
Auburn vs South Carolina Prediction, Line
South Carolina 26, Auburn 23
Bet on Auburn vs South Carolina with BetMGM
Auburn -3.5, o/u: 51.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Must See Rating: 3
5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)
1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)