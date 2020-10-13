Auburn vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Auburn (2-1) vs South Carolina (1-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Auburn Will Win

The Tigers aren’t screwing up.

They might not be putting a whole lot of points on the board, they’re not grinding out long drives, and they’ve got the second-worst offense in the SEC so far. But they’re not giving away easy points.

Keep your comments to yourself, Arkansas fans, about how the Tigers should have a lost fumble added to this mix, but the offense has only lost one turnover so far – an interception against Georgia.

Defensively, send the pass rushers, and keep sending them. The South Carolina offensive line has been fine for the ground game, but it’s having a rough time protecting the quarterback. But …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Gamecocks are doing a fantastic job so far of controlling games. The defense isn’t a brick wall, but it’s outstanding on third downs – it gets off the field in a hurry – and the offense is grinding it out.

Auburn hasn’t done much to control the clock so far – the defense is struggling on third downs – while South Carolina has dominated the time of possession battle, keeping the ball for well over 34 minutes a game.

The offense might not be quite as strong as Auburn at not turning it over, but the four turnovers in three games haven’t been all that bad – Collin Hill has only thrown one pick.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

The two haven’t played since 2014 and – oddly enough – have only played 12 times in all. The last time South Carolina won this matchup?

1933.

Auburn is 1-10-1 in the series, and it’s going to keep it all going even though the offense hasn’t kicked it all in.

The Tiger running game finally started to work in the win over Arkansas, but QB Bo Nix still isn’t accurate enough. This will be a low-scoring fight with both excellent kickers taking center stage.

Time of possession and third down stops will matter, and South Carolina is better at both.

Auburn vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

South Carolina 26, Auburn 23

Bet on Auburn vs South Carolina with BetMGM

Auburn -3.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)