Auburn vs Ole Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs Ole Miss prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs Ole Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Network: SEC Network

Auburn (2-2) vs Ole Miss (1-3) Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

Ole Miss isn’t playing any defense.

Auburn has a whole slew of issues on offense – getting there in a moment – but at least the defense has been strong so far. The run D has been okay, but the secondary has done a decent job despite not being a rock. That offensive side, though, should be able to do anything it wants against the nation’s worst defense.

The Rebels allowed 394 yards in last week’s loss to Arkansas, and it didn’t help the overall numbers that much. They’re still giving up 580 yards per game – okay, so they technically own the second-worst D in the country at the moment behind Memphis – and they’re dead-last in scoring defense allowing 47 points per game.

The big problem is a front line that’s getting steamrolled over for well over 1,000 yards in the first four games. Here comes Tank Bigsby and an Auburn O that would love nothing more than to come up with a third-straight 200+ yard rushing day to take the ball out of the hands of …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Bo Nix.

The Auburn quarterback is the baller you want in a last-gasp final drive to save the day – even if he didn’t do it against South Carolina last week – but he struggles for the first 58 minutes. Hitting just 55% of his passes, and coming off a three-interception game, he’s not doing nearly enough considering the receiver talent he has to work with.

Auburn’s D has been good enough so far, but it also hasn’t faced a high-octane offense like this.

The start of the Lane Kiffin era is having problems on defense, but the offense has rolled up an average of well over 500 yards per game with a balanced attack that’s able to do anything it wants. It’s not enough to come up with wins thanks the the other side of the ball, but get up early against Auburn and make Nix try to pull this off.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams have major problems, but give Ole Miss a wee bit of a break defensively – even if it’s a minuscule one. The Rebels faced Florida’s Kyle Trask, Alabama’s Mac Jones, and they dealt with the Kentucky’s Terry Wilson and Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks just like Auburn did.

Nix won’t be razor sharp, but he’ll be just good enough, Bigsby will build off his 111-yard day against South Carolina, and even on the road, the offense will look good for at least one Saturday.

Auburn vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Auburn 34, Ole Miss 30

Auburn -3, o/u: 71

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

