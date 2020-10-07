Auburn vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and game preview.

Auburn vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Network: SEC Network

Auburn (1-1) vs Arkansas (1-1) Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

So how is this happening? How did the program that was so miserable for so long pull off an upset over a Mississippi State team that throttled the LSU defense the week before? How did it hang around with Georgia for a half?

Turnovers and more turnvoers.

The offense hasn’t exactly been air-tight with five turnovers, but the two takeaways against Georgia helped and the four against Mississippi State were killers.

The Hogs have to be better than that against an Auburn offense that isn’t screwing up. If Arkansas can be at least a +2, and if QB Feleipe Franks can be as good as he was against the Bulldogs – 71% for 212 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions – this can be close. But …

Why Auburn Will Win

Arkansas isn’t moving the ball well enough.

The offense sputtered on third downs against Georgia and only converted on 5-of-14 chances against Mississippi State.

Auburn’s defense is having problems on third downs, and the team as a whole is settling in, but the offense isn’t going to make the big mistakes Arkansas needs. Defensively, the front needs to get past a rough day against Georgia, but Arkansas isn’t running for over 200 yards on this group.

At some point Anthony Schwartz is going to break out – the speedy receiver is only averaging 8.8 yards per grab – and Seth Williams is about to bounce back after being held to just 34 yards by Georgia.

The Auburn passing game will work again.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s one of the more fascinating games of the early SEC season. Is Arkansas for real? Can Auburn show that last week was just a bad day against an elite Georgia team?

Tiger QB Bo Nix might not be accurate enough, and he’s not getting enough help from the running game, but the offense will be efficient and the defense will keep finally start to come up with third down stops and get off the field.

Auburn vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Auburn 30, Arkansas 13

Auburn -14, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

