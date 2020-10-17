Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Atlanta (0-5) vs Minnesota (1-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

So what’s going right in this 0-5 season?

The Falcons aren’t turning the ball over all that much with just four so far, and the running game perked up in the loss to Carolina. Most of the yards came on one Todd Gurley touchdown run, but at least it all worked. Even with Julio Jones hurting, there’s still enough firepower in the receiving corps to hit a Minnesota pass defense that gave up 238 yards or more in four of the five games. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

That gameplan against Seattle … do that again.

The Vikings might have lost after not converting on a key late fourth down conversion attempt, but the running game blasted away on the Seahawks for over 200 yards – the second time in three games Minnesota was able to hit the 200-yard mark. Atlanta’s run defense hasn’t been bad, but few have committed to the ground game like Minnesota will.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota

Don’t be scared off by Jefferson’s tepid three catches for 23 yards against Seattle. The Vikings were trying – and impressively succeeding – to control the clock to keep Russell Wilson off the field. Atlanta’s defense has had major problems against top fantasy receivers, and here comes the production.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Minnesota get over the gut punch of the loss to the Seahawks? It’s going to get the job done on third downs to get Matt Ryan and company off the field, the time of possession battle will be dominant, and the Vikings will get the payoff they should’ve had last week.

Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Minnesota 30, Atlanta 24

Bet on Atlanta vs Minnesota with BetMGM

Minnesota -4, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)