Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Broadcast

Date: Monday, October 5

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: ESPN

Atlanta Falcons (0-3) vs Green Bay Packers (3-0) Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

The Green Bay defense has been so much fun that the mediocre defense has been forgotten about. Most teams are bombing away to keep up the pace, but it’s working.

Atlanta’s a desperate team coming off of two straight brutal collapses, but the offense worked. The O is third in the NFL in passing, Matt Ryan is pushing the ball all over the place, and the defense is starting to take the ball away.

Expect 300 yards through the air against the Packers, but …

Why Green Bay Will Win

Julio Jones is a bit banged up with hamstring problem, Russell Gage is just coming back from a concussion, and Calvin Ridley is going to play hurt.

On the other side, Aaron Rodgers and the Packer offense has been perfect. No turnovers, it leads the NFL in controlling drives, and it’s scoring in bunches with one of the league’s most balanced attacks.

Atlanta has a bit of a pass rush, but not enough of one to bother Rodgers. However …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay

Allen Lazard is out, Davante Adams has a banged up hamstring, and the Packers need to come up with more weapons for Rogers to work with. That’s not an issue – Rodgers makes the receivers more than the receivers make Rodgers – but Valdes-Scantling has to step up. He caught 96 yards worth of passes with a score in the opener against Minnesota, and now he’s about to get targeted ten times.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams have injured receiving corps, but Green Bay has Aaron Jones to handle the ground game to take the pressure off Rodgers.

It’s Atlanta. It’ll blow this game even if Green Bay doesn’t take it.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, Line

Green Bay 37, Atlanta 27

Green Bay -7, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

