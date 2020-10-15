Army vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs UTSA prediction and game preview.

Army vs UTSA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: CBS Sports Network

Army (4-1) vs UTSA (3-2) Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

Is the Army running game ready to ramp it back up?

It struggled against The Citadel past week with just 153 rushing yards, but it was still able to win. However, the Knights end this if they’re able to get things working like normal.

The key is to keep the UTSA offense off the field. The Roadrunners don’t do much in the time of possession fight, and Army is doing a wonderful job on third downs of not only keeping the chains moving, but getting its defense off the field.

UTSA is 0-2 on the year and 0-13 since 2018 when it doesn’t convert 32% of its third down tries. Army is allowing teams to convert on 31% of their chances. However …

Why UTSA Will Win

The UTSA run defense has been good.

It had problems against UAB, but that was the only time it allowed more than 200 rushing yards. After getting hammered for over five yards per carry and 28 rushing scores last year, the Roadrunner D has tightened up giving up just six rushing scores so far and allowing 4.2 yards per carry.

The defense is doing a fantastic job of getting into the backfield, it’s among the best in the nation in forcing takeaways – coming up with ten – and when it comes to third downs, it’s even better than Army is at getting off the field.

Throw in an offense that’s been far stronger than it was last year, and it has the ability to make Army press a bit.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Army take over the game with its ground attack? That’s not a sure thing considering the Roadrunners held up last week against the BYU running game.

UTSA is going to have issues with teams that have a bit of an offensive balance, and that’s certainly not Army.

So far, out of Army’s four wins, Middle Tennessee is the only one that has a victory over an FBS team. UTSA is better than anyone Army has faced outside of Cincinnati.

Army vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 23, Army 21

Army -8, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

