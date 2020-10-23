Army vs Mercer Prediction, Game Preview

Army vs Mercer prediction and game preview.
Army vs Mercer Broadcast
Date: Saturday, October 24
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY
Network: CBS Sports Network
Army (5-1) vs Mercer (0-1) Game Preview
Why Mercer Will Win
It’s the second part of a three game season for the Bears, losing at Jacksonville State two weeks ago 34-28. They weren’t able to do much offensively, but Deondre Johnson came up with a kick return for a score and caught a touchdown pass, Tyray Devezin ran well, and the defense did a decent job with the pass rush.
Army’s offense has stalled a bit after a hot start. It’s still moving things along on the ground, but the points aren’t coming in bunches like they did over the first two weeks. There’s shot the Bears can keep this close as long as they slow things down and can deal with the Army tempo, but …
Why Army Will Win
Mercer doesn’t have the linebackers or defensive front to handle the Army option …
Thank you very much, goodnight.
Last year’s defense was ripped to shreds, allowing close to six yards per Garry and 270 yards per game. In the opener against Jacksonville State, the Bears were okay against the Gamecock ground game, but they couldn’t get off the field – JSU had the ball for over 33 minutes.
Army might not ever give the Mercer offense time to work.
What’s Going To Happen
Yeah, Army isn’t scoring in bunches like it did when the season first started, but the ground game keeps on rolling with four 300+ yard games in the first six. Make it five out of seven.
Army vs Mercer Prediction, Line
Army 44, Mercer 10
No Line, o/u: No Line
