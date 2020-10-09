Army vs Citadel Prediction, Game Preview

Army Black Knights vs Citadel Bulldogs prediction and game preview.

Army vs Citadel Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

Army (3-1) vs Citadel (0-3) Game Preview

Why Citadel Will Win

Who better to know how to handle an option offense than a team that lives with the ground game?

The Citadel offense hasn’t been as dominant as it needs to be, but the ground game ran for 200 yards against USF and ripped through Eastern Kentucky for 347.

The offense has to own the time of possession battle – the Bulldogs are keeping the ball for well over 33 minutes a game – needing to somehow take Army out of its rhythm.

Citadel has to take Army out of its own game, but …

Why Army Will Win

The Citadel can’t stop the run.

Clemson took it easy in its blowout win, but USF rumbled for 302 yards on the ground. Army might have been slowed down by Cincinnati, but it rumbled for well over 1,200 yards in the other three games with 16 touchdowns.

That’s one problem for the Bulldogs, but the bigger issue is an Army run defense that’s been a brick wall. It gave up a rushing touchdown against Cincinnati, and that’s been it. No one else has rushed for a score against the Knights, and no one has hit the 90-yard rushing mark.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams will run, but Army will do it a whole lot better. The Citadel will have to try to throw, and it’s going to get ugly as soon as it has to try to mount some sort of a comeback.

After two straight mediocre days for the Army defense, here comes the shutdown.

Army vs Citadel Prediction, Line

Army 41, Citadel 10

Army -29, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

