Army vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Game Preview

Army Black Knights vs Abilene Christian Wildcats prediction and game preview.

Army vs Abilene Christian Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

Army (2-1) vs Abilene Christian (0-1) Game Preview

Why Abilene Christian Will Win

This is a veteran Wildcat team that had plenty of time to prepare for what’s coming.

The linebacking corps isn’t huge, but it can move, it’s experienced, and it has the quickness to run with the Amy offense on the outside.

The offense might not have rolled against UTEP in the opener, but everyone is back from last season. Peyton Mansell stepped in against the Miners and threw well, and …

Why Army Will Win

Uh oh.

Abilene Christian doesn’t have much of a ground game, and even though the defense isn’t all that bad, it’s about to deal with a grouchy Army team that couldn’t quite get going against Cincinnati in last week’s 24-10 loss.

ACU was able to keep UTEP from doing much of anything on the ground, but there was one massive issue – the Wildcats couldn’t keep the chains moving.

They struggled on third downs against UTEP. Don’t convert on third downs against Army, and you might never get the ball back.

What’s Going To Happen

Army will take an early 14-0 lead and everything will keep on rolling from there. The Abilene Christian ground game won’t be there for an offense that’s going to sputter from the start.

Army vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Line

Army 41, Abilene Christian 13

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

