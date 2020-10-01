Arkansas State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers prediction and game preview.

Arkansas State vs Coastal Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arkansas State (1-1) vs Coastal Carolina (2-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The passing game has been rolling.

The combination of Layne Hatcher and Logan Bonner is working. It’s not like one of them runs and the other doesn’t, they’re both getting their chances, and there hasn’t been a problem.

Bonner has thrown three picks and Hatcher hasn’t thrown any, and Hatcher has been the better playmaker down the field, but no matter how the sausage is being made, it’s good.

The Coastal Carolina secondary has been good so far, but including Kansas, it hasn’t faced a solid passing game yet.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The Chanticleers have to capitalize on the opportunities.

Arkansas State has done a whole lot of things right, but it’s turned the ball over five times so far and has been a -4 in turnover margin. Coastal Carolina has yet to give the ball away, forced four takeaways, and has only been penalized eight times.

The Chanticleer running game has been solid and the pass rush terrific, but be on the right side of the mistake battle, and that’s likely the difference.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

Be mad if this isn’t one of the day’s more entertaining games.

Both teams are extremely well coached, they have the quickness and talent on the lines, and they have enough playmakers to make this a back-and-forth fight. Arkansas State is a bit stronger overall with more pop to the passing game.

Arkansas State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 31, Coastal Carolina 27

Bet on Arkansas State vs Coastal Carolina with BetMGM

Arkansas State -3.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: ANYTHING else

1: THAT debate