Arkansas State vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs Central Arkansas Bears prediction and game preview.

Arkansas State vs Central Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Network: ESPN3

Arkansas State (1-2) vs Central Arkansas (2-2) Game Preview

Why Central Arkansas Will Win

At the very least, the Bears have an easier quarterback matchup this week after dealing with North Dakota State’s Trey Lance in a 39-28 loss.

UCA might have been along for the ride as everyone wanted to see Lance in his one game before turning pro, but it played well. It couldn’t contain Lance running the ball, but it had the lead late.

The pass rush has been solid so far, the pass defense has held up, and the team kept up with UAB as well as the defending FCS champion Bison.

This isn’t any sort of pushover game for Arkansas State.

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves are winging it around the yard – that’s what this program does.

The combination of Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher is working, with the two putting together 913 yards and eight touchdowns with four picks. Let’s just give ASU 300 yards with the 299-yard day against Memphis – they’ve hit the three-bill mark in all three games.

They’re hitting on the big plays, the running game is solid, and the defense is getting enough from the defensive front to be a bother.

What’s Going To Happen

Central Arkansas will bring it.

Arkansas State couldn’t get the running game going against Coastal Carolina in last week’s shocking blowout loss, and the run D was an issue. ASU is 0-2 when allowing 200 rising yards or more.

Central Arkansas hasn’t been close to getting to 200.

Arkansas State vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 44, Central Arkansas 27

Arkansas State -14, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

