Arkansas State vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas State vs Appalachian State prediction and game preview.

Arkansas State vs Appalachian State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 22nd

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, NC

Network: ESPN

Arkansas State (3-2) vs Appalachian State (2-1) Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The passing game is clicking.

The Red Wolves might have had problems against Coastal Carolina a few weeks ago, but the air show went off on Georgia State for 551 yards for the Sun Belt’s No. 1 offense.

The defense has been a bit of a rumor over the last few weeks, but but it’s been great at getting into the backfield, it’s forcing mistakes, and it’s at least in a bit of a routine. Appalachian State hasn’t played since late September, and it hasn’t played anyone good since losing to Marshall.

The Mountaineer pass defense hasn’t seen a high-octane offense like this. But …

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The ASU defense has been fantastic over the first three games.

Forget about the win over Campbell – that’s Campbell.

The defense was able keep Marshall’s passing game in check, but it had problems against the run – that’s not an issue against Arkansas State. The pass rush has been okay, but against this offense, the goal is to keep it off the field.

The Mountaineers are blasting away with the running game, hitting Charlotte for over 300 yards and Campbell for over 400. The Red Wolves gave up over 200 rushing yards to the Memphis ground game, and lost. The same went for the loss to Coastal Carolina, allowing 217 yards. Georgia State ran for 269 yards, and almost pulled off the win.

Appalachian State might have had time off, but it’s rested. The offensive line will come out roaring.

What’s Going To Happen

The Arkansas State passing game will be good enough to make Appalachian State press and have to keep scoring, but that’s where the ground game kicks in. The Mountaineers will be a wee bit stronger on the lines.

Arkansas State vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 37, Arkansas State 23

Appalachian State -13, o/u: 68

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

