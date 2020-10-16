Arkansas State Out-Slugs Georgia State 59-52

Defense wasn’t even optional on Thursday night.

In a game that was mostly without defensive stops, the Red Wolves only needed one. Georgia State, who needed five yards on fourth down, opted for a deep pass only to be thwarted by Samy Johnson at the goal line.

Turnover on downs, and Arkansas State emerged victory in a game that saw 13 total touchdowns

The Panthers, without RB Destin Coates RB and WR Cornelius McCoy, still had plenty of firepower, totaling 583 yards and 52 points. It was not enough. Layne Hatcher, Logan Bonner and special guest star Rashauud Paul passed for 551 yards and 8 TDs and the Red Wolves won 59-52.