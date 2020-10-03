Arizona State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Arizona State

Arizona State football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season.

Arizona State Football Schedule 2020

Nov. 7 at USC

Nov. 14 Cal

Nov. 21 at Colorado

Nov. 28 Utah

Dec. 5 UCLA

Dec. 11 at Arizona

Missed: Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington, Washington State

