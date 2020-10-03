Arizona Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Arizona Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season Arizona Arizona Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 2 minutes ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 2 minutes ago 2020 Arizona football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season Arizona Football Schedule 2020 Nov. 7 at Utah Nov. 14 USC Nov. 21 at Washington Nov. 28 at UCLA Dec. 5 Colorado Dec. 11 Arizona State Missed: Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington State Arizona football game schedule, Arizona football game schedule 2020, Arizona football schedule, Arizona football schedule 2020, Arizona football schedule 2020 analysis, Arizona football schedule game times, Arizona football schedule prediction, Arizona football schedule record, Arizona football schedule results, Arizona football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Arizona, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences shares share tweet pin sms send email