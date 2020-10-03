Arizona Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Arizona

Arizona Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

By 2 minutes ago

By |

2020 Arizona football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season

Arizona Football Schedule 2020

Nov. 7 at Utah 

Nov. 14 USC 

Nov. 21 at Washington 

Nov. 28 at UCLA 

Dec. 5 Colorado 

Dec. 11 Arizona State 

Missed: Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington State

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Arizona, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home