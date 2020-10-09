Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets NFL Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: FOX

Arizona Cardinals (2-2) vs New York Jets (0-4) Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

How healthy are the Jets? The team was sent home on Friday after a player received a positive test – it’s not like this was a team built to handle any sort of adversity. Assuming it’s all a go and the Jets are fine as a team, there’s no running game, the offense is last in the NFL in first downs, and coming up with points has been like pulling teeth. The Arizona running game – even though Kenyan Drake hasn’t been able to do much – should be able to control the clock and the game from the start.

Why New York Will Win

There’s a wee bit of hope for the ground game with LeVeon Bell back soon from his hamstring problem, but this week is about the passing attack with Joe Flacco about to give it a go. The Cardinal secondary has picked off just one pass and has been hit for 199 yards or more in each of the four games. The Jets have to start winging it around from the word go.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona

Hopkins comes off his quietest game of the season at Carolina, but the targets were still there – Kyler Murray threw at nine times. Now Hopkins faces a Jets secondary that was lit-up by the oh-so-vaunted Broncos combination of QB Brett Rypien to WR Tim Patrick last week and is about to get thrown on deep.

What’s Going To Happen

The Jets are getting an infusion of options at the skill spots, but the infrastructure still stinks. They’ll get enough points and offensive punch to at least be interesting, but the Cardinals will score whenever needed to get ahead and stay there.

Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Arizona 34, New York Jets 20

Arizona -7, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

