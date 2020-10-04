Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: FOX

Arizona Cardinals (2-1) vs Carolina Panthers (1-2) Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Stop the turnovers, and everything is fine.

The Cardinals were able to avoid big mistakes in the first two games and one, it turned it over three times against Detroit, and that turned into the difference.

Carolina has to force mistakes to pull this off. The running game is punchless without Christian McCaffrey, Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t push the ball deep enough, and the overall pop isn’t there to keep up if the Cardinals go off early, but …

Why Carolina Will Win

For all the fun and all the weapons, Arizona doesn’t put up the big numbers it should. It’s running the ball well because of Kyler Murray, and the overall yards are there, but the only time the team hit the 30-point mark was when the D forced a slew of mistakes.

The Panthers melted down in the loss to Tampa Bay, but for the most part it’s been careful with the ball. To push the turnover theme further, how did they beat the Chargers last week? +4 turnover margin.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Kenyan Drake, Arizona

It’s not that Drake has been bad, but he hasn’t ripped off the big production yet after closing last year on fire. He hasn’t scored in either of the last two games, hasn’t hit the 90-yard rushing mark, and hasn’t done much of anything for the passing game. He’s overdue, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Carolina run defense is too soft. It’s last in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, and it’ll have to deal with a true running quarterback – Justin Herbert doesn’t really count – for the first time all year. Murray will have a huge day.

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

Arizona 30, Carolina 23

Arizona -3, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

