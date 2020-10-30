Appalachian State vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State vs ULM prediction and game preview.

Appalachian State vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

Network: ESPNU

Appalachian State (3-1) vs ULM (0-6) Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

ULM is having a whole lot of problems, but the biggest one is its inability to get anything going on the ground.

The Warhawks ran for over 200 yards eight times last season with a devastating attack that regularly rolled for over 500 yards of total O.

ULM has rushed for 375 yard – total. It hasn’t been able to hit the 100-yard mark in any of the six games, it’s been like pulling teeth to score, and not it gets to face the Sun Belt’s No. 1 defense that’s giving up just 135 rushing yards per game.

Why ULM Will Win

The ULM secondary isn’t doing a bad job.

Granted, everyone is running at will and not bothering to try making things happen up top, and there are way too many big plays allowed deep, but the defense can force takeaways and the pass rush is okay.

Appalachian State isn’t taking the ball away enough to matter. The passing game is just okay, and it struggles to close out drives with points, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Appalachian State will run for as many yards as it wants to.

Army tore up the Warhawks for 439 rushing yards and Georgia Southern came up with 340, but they have quirky option attacks. ASU will just straight up blast away for its fourth 300-yard running day in five games, and it should flirt with four bills.

Appalachian State vs ULM Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 44, ULM 17

Appalachian State -31, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

