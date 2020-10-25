AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 8

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 8 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1

25. Boise State Broncos 1-0 (NR) 113

24. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (NR) 155

22. SMU Mustangs 5-1 (16)

21. USC Trojans 0-0 (24) 243

20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (25) 282

19. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (22) 379

18. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-1 (8) 443

17. Indiana Hoosiers 1-0 (NR) 466

16. Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 (20) 562

15. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-1 (T14) 758

14. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (13) 784

13. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (18) 839

12. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (11) 839

11. BYU Cougars 6-0 (12) 906

10. Florida Gators 2-1 (10) 933

9. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (T14) 950

8. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (7) 1094

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 (9) 1100

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (6) 1201

5. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (4) 1292

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-0 (3) 1353

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (5) 1402

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (2) 1494 (10 1st place points)

1. Clemson Tigers 6-0 (1) 1539 (52 1st place points)