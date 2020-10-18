AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 7

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 7 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
Also Receiving Votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona State 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 (NR) 185
24. USC Trojans 0-0 (25) 192
23. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (NR) 199
22. Marshall Thundering Herd 4-0 (22) 227
21. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (24) 234
20. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (22) 399
19. Virginia Tech Hokies 3-1 (23) 411
18. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19) 489
17. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (20) 511
16. SMU Mustangs 5-0 (17) 638
T14. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (16) 677
T14. North Carolina Tar Heels 3-1 (5) 677
13. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (12) 841
12. BYU Cougars 5-0 (15) 875
11. Miami Hurricanes 4-1 (13) 887
10. Florida Gators 2-1 (10) 942
9. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (8) 1028
8. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (9) 1033
7. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (11) 1054
6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (7) 1137
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6) 1223
4. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (3) 1300
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 (4) 1337
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2) 1494 (8 1st place points)
1. Clemson Tigers 5-0 (1) 1542 (54 1st place points)