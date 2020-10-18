AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 7

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 7 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona State 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas

25. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 (NR) 185

24. USC Trojans 0-0 (25) 192

23. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (NR) 199

22. Marshall Thundering Herd 4-0 (22) 227

21. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (24) 234

20. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (22) 399

19. Virginia Tech Hokies 3-1 (23) 411

18. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19) 489

17. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (20) 511

16. SMU Mustangs 5-0 (17) 638

T14. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (16) 677

T14. North Carolina Tar Heels 3-1 (5) 677

13. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (12) 841

12. BYU Cougars 5-0 (15) 875

11. Miami Hurricanes 4-1 (13) 887

10. Florida Gators 2-1 (10) 942

9. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (8) 1028

8. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (9) 1033

7. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (11) 1054

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (7) 1137

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6) 1223

4. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (3) 1300

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 (4) 1337

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2) 1494 (8 1st place points)

1. Clemson Tigers 5-0 (1) 1542 (54 1st place points)