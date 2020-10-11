AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 6

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 6 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
Also Receiving Votes:Marshall 106, North Carolina State 87, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 62, UCF 57, Boston College 43, Coastal Carolina 38, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 21, Memphis 12, Air Force 12, Ole Miss 6, Arizona State 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, TCU 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. USC Trojans 0-0 (NR) 177
24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (25) 177
23. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-1 (19) 199
22. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (NR) 302
21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (23) 342
20. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (24) 405
19. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (20) 417
18. Tennessee Volunteers 2-1 (14) 463
17. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (18) 522
16. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (16) 633
15. BYU Cougars 4-0 (15) 693
14. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (13) 703
13. Miami Hurricanes 3-1 (7) 790
12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (12) 817
11. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (21) 883
10. Florida Gators 2-1 (4) 904
9. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (9) 970
8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (11) 971
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (10) 1069
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6) 1152
5. North Carolina Tar Heels 3-0 (8) 1190
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 (5) 1317
3. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (3) 1430 (1 1st place vote)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (2) 1463 (2 1st place votes)
1. Clemson Tigers 4-0 (1) 1546 (59 1st place votes)