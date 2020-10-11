AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 6

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 6 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes:Marshall 106, North Carolina State 87, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 62, UCF 57, Boston College 43, Coastal Carolina 38, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 21, Memphis 12, Air Force 12, Ole Miss 6, Arizona State 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, TCU 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1

25. USC Trojans 0-0 (NR) 177

24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (25) 177

23. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-1 (19) 199

22. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (NR) 302

21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (23) 342

20. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (24) 405

19. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (20) 417

18. Tennessee Volunteers 2-1 (14) 463

17. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (18) 522

16. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (16) 633

15. BYU Cougars 4-0 (15) 693

14. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (13) 703

13. Miami Hurricanes 3-1 (7) 790

12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (12) 817

11. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (21) 883

10. Florida Gators 2-1 (4) 904

9. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (9) 970

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (11) 971

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (10) 1069

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6) 1152

5. North Carolina Tar Heels 3-0 (8) 1190

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 (5) 1317

3. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (3) 1430 (1 1st place vote)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (2) 1463 (2 1st place votes)

1. Clemson Tigers 4-0 (1) 1546 (59 1st place votes)