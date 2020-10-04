AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 5

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2020 Week 5 AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Also Receiving Votes: Kansas State 142, USC 115, Mississippi State 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, North Carolina State 18, Ole Miss 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona State 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) 145

24. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 (NR) 215

23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (NR) 216

22. Texas Longhorns 2-1 (9) 228

21. Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 (13) 330

20. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (23) 350

19. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 (NR) 391

18. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (NR) 393

17. LSU Tigers 1-1 (20) 478

16. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (19) 619

15. BYU Cougars 2-0 (22) 661

14. Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 (21) 717

13. Auburn Tigers 1-1 (7) 731

12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (14) 786

11. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (15) 895

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (17) 919

9. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (10) 935

8. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-0 (11) 944

7. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (7) 1148

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6) 1165

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (5) 1239

4. Florida Gators 2-0 (3) 1340

3. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (4) 1380

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (2) 1488 (8 1st place points)

1. Clemson Tigers 3-0 (1) 1536 (52 1st place points)