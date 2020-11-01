AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
October 31, 2020 10:51 pm
What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 9 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– AP Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 9 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Michigan Wolverines 1-1 (13)
24. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-2 (22)
23. Liberty Flames 6-0 (NR)
22. Northwestern Wildcats 2-0 (NR)
21. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (NR)
20. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-1 (6)
19. Boise State Broncos 2-0 (25)
18. SMU Mustangs 6-1 (22)
17. USC Trojans 0-0 (21)
16. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (24)
15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (20)
14. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (19)
13. Indiana Hoosiers 2-0 (17)
12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (14)
11. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (9)
10. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (11)
9. BYU Cougars 7-0 (11)
8. Florida Gators 3-1 (10)
7. Texas A&M Aggies 4-1 (8)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (6)
5. Georgia Bulldogs 4-1 (5)
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-0 (4)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 7-0 (1)
AP college football poll, AP college football rankings, AP college football rankings week 8, AP Poll, AP poll football, AP Poll Rankings, AP Rankings, AP Top 25, AP Top 25 Rankings, College Football Rankings, AP Poll, CFN, Features, News, Polls Rankings, Teams Conferences, Week 9
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email