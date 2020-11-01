AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 9 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 9 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Michigan Wolverines 1-1 (13)

24. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-2 (22)

23. Liberty Flames 6-0 (NR)

22. Northwestern Wildcats 2-0 (NR)

21. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (NR)

20. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-1 (6)

19. Boise State Broncos 2-0 (25)

18. SMU Mustangs 6-1 (22)

17. USC Trojans 0-0 (21)

16. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (24)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (20)

14. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (19)

13. Indiana Hoosiers 2-0 (17)

12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (14)

11. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (9)

10. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (11)

9. BYU Cougars 7-0 (11)

8. Florida Gators 3-1 (10)

7. Texas A&M Aggies 4-1 (8)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (6)

5. Georgia Bulldogs 4-1 (5)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-0 (4)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 7-0 (1)