AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 8 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 8 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 2-1 (NR)

24. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (NR)

23. Memphis Tigers 3-1 (NR)

22. SMU Mustangs 5-1 (16)

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (25)

20. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-1 (8)

19. Boise State Broncos 1-0 (NR)

18. USC Trojans 0-0 (24)

17. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (22)

16. Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 (20)

15. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (13)

14. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (11)

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-1 (T14)

12. BYU Cougars 6-0 (12)

11. Florida Gators 2-1 (10)

10. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 (9)

9. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (7)

8. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (18)

7. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (T14)

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (6)

5. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (4)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (5)

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-0 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 6-0 (1)