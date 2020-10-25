AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
October 24, 2020 11:29 pm
What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 8 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– AP Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 8 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 2-1 (NR)
24. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (NR)
23. Memphis Tigers 3-1 (NR)
22. SMU Mustangs 5-1 (16)
21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (25)
20. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-1 (8)
19. Boise State Broncos 1-0 (NR)
18. USC Trojans 0-0 (24)
17. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (22)
16. Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 (20)
15. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (13)
14. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (11)
13. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-1 (T14)
12. BYU Cougars 6-0 (12)
11. Florida Gators 2-1 (10)
10. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 (9)
9. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (7)
8. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (18)
7. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (T14)
6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (6)
5. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (4)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (5)
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 6-0 (1)
AP college football poll, AP college football rankings, AP college football rankings week 8, AP Poll, AP poll football, AP Poll Rankings, AP Rankings, AP Top 25, AP Top 25 Rankings, College Football Rankings, AP Poll, CFN, Features, News, Polls Rankings, Teams Conferences, Week 8
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email