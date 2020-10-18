AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 7 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 7 of the college football season. To reemphasize, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 (NR)

24. NC State Wolfpack 41 (NR)

23. USC Trojans 0-0 (25)

22. Marshall Thundering Herd 4-0 (22)

21. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (24)

20. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (22)

19. Virginia Tech Hokies 3-1 (23)

18. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (20)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels 3-1 (5)

16. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (16)

14. SMU Mustangs 5-0 (17)

13. BYU Cougars 5-0 (15)

12. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (12)

11. Miami Hurricanes 4-1 (13)

10. Florida Gators 2-1 (10)

9. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (9)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (8)

7. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (11)

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (7)

5. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (3)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6)

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 (4)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 5-0 (1)