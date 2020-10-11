AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

shares
What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 6 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 6 of the college football season. To reemphasize, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Oklahoma Sooners 2-2 (NR)
24. USC Trojans 0-0 (NR)
23. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (NR)
22. Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) (25)
21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (23)
20. Tennessee Volunteers 2-1 (14)
19. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (24)
18. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (20)
17. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (18)
16. Miami Hurricanes 3-1 (7)
15. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (16)
14. Florida Gators 2-1 (4)
13. BYU Cougars 4-0 (15)
12. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (21)
11. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (13)
10. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (12)
9. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (11)
8. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (10)
7. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (9)
6. North Carolina Tar Heels 3-0 (8)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6)
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 (5)
3. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 4-0 (1)
