AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 5

What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 5 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This … is … impossible.

But we’re going to give it a try anyway.

This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 4 of the college football season. To reemphasize, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (NR)

24. Texas Longhorns 2-1 (9)

23. Kansas State Wildcats 2-1 (NR)

22. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (NR)

21. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 (NR)

20. LSU Tigers 1-1 (20)

19. Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 (13)

18. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 (NR)

17. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (23)

16. BYU Cougars 2-0 (22)

15. Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 (21)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (19)

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (17)

12. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (15)

11. Auburn Tigers 1-1 (7)

10. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (14)

9. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-0 (11) 734

8. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (10)

7. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (7)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (5)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (4)

3. Florida Gators 2-0 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 3-0 (1)