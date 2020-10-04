AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 5

shares
What will the 2020 AP Poll probably be after the Week 5 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This … is … impossible.
But we’re going to give it a try anyway.
This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 4 of the college football season. To reemphasize, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (NR)
24. Texas Longhorns 2-1 (9)
23. Kansas State Wildcats 2-1 (NR)
22. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (NR)
21. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 (NR)
20. LSU Tigers 1-1 (20)
19. Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 (13)
18. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 (NR)
17. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (23)
16. BYU Cougars 2-0 (22)
15. Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 (21)
14. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (19)
13. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (17)
12. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (15)
11. Auburn Tigers 1-1 (7)
10. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (14)
9. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-0 (11) 734
8. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (10)
7. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (7)
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6)
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (5)
4. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (4)
3. Florida Gators 2-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 3-0 (1)
